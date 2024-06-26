‘He’s making it up’ – Keir Starmer lays into Rishi Sunak over Rwanda scheme

Party leaders had a heated clash over the topic of immigration

The party leaders had a heated clash over the topic of immigration, as Keir Starmer accused Rishi Sunak of “making it up” as they accused each other of having bogus plans to tackle the issue.

It is the final showdown before polling day as Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer battle it out for an hour and a quarter on the BBC to win over voters. The live audience for this debate was chosen by the pollsters Savanta and is hosted by Mishal Husain, televised from a debate stage at Nottingham Trent University.

Audience member Steve Curtis asked the leaders: “We’re an island, why can’t we easily close our borders?”

Keir Starmer lashed out at Rishi Sunak as the Conservative leader repeated the line, “don’t surrender our borders to the Labour Party”.

Sunak claimed that numbers were “coming down” while Starmer could be heard saying “their record numbers” as Sunak promoted his “deterrent” Rwanda scheme. Host Mishal Husain also had to remind Sunak that there were record numbers of people coming across the Channel under Sunak’s government.

Referring to the Rwanda scheme, Starmer said: “He says it’s a deterrent, there are a few hundred who would go on a plane at a huge expense to the taxpayer.

“There is a 99% chance you’re not going to Rwanda, that is not a deterrent and it’s not working. If it was working, why are record numbers coming under your watch, Prime Minister, how on earth can you say it is working.”

Starmer claimed there have been 50,000 people coming across via the English Channel since Sunak became prime minister in October 2022

He added: “It would take literally 300 years to take all the people to Rwanda.”

Starmer said he would process asylum seekers and gain control of the borders by ‘smashing the gangs’ and highlighted when he was the Director of Public Prosecutions.