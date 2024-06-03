Former Lib Dem leadership candidate backs Adrian Ramsay to be Green MP for Waveney Valley

Norman Lamb has backed the Green Party co-leader
The Green Party’s campaign to get its co-leader Adrian Ramsay elected as an MP in Waveney Valley received a boost today. The former Lib Dem leadership contender and ex-MP for North Norfolk Norman Lamb has come out in support of Ramsay’s bid for parliament.
Lamb tweeted this morning: “Sometimes it’s right to recognise highly capable people from other parties. That’s why I endorse Adrian Ramsay, Green candidate in Waveney Valley, who would be an outstanding MP. It’s clear the election there will be a two way fight between @AdrianRamsay and the Conservatives”.
He was later quoted as saying: “I’ve known Adrian for many and hold him in high regard. He would make an outstanding Member of Parliament for Waveney Valley.”
Lamb was MP for North Norfolk from 2001-2019 and stood unsuccessfully for the Lib Dem leadership in 2015, when he lost out to Tim Farron.
Ramsay welcomed Lamb’s support, posting on Twitter/X: “I’m delighted to have Norman Lamb’s support. To have the backing of such a well respected former local LibDem MP is a big boost to my campaign More & more people who have previously voted LibDem & Labour are coming behind me to beat the Conservatives in #WaveneyValley.”
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
