Faiza Shaheen WILL stand as an independent candidate in general election

She's still standing even though Labour blocked her

Faiza Shaheen has announced she will be standing as an independent in the general election. She’ll be standing in Chingford and Woodford Green, the seat she was initially supposed to contest for the Labour Party before he candidacy was blocked.

In a statement announcing her decision to stand, Shaheen said: “I have reached this decision following hundreds of messages from people in my community who say there are no options left for them. They are tired of the Tories but now feel they can’t trust Labour.

“They feel disenfranchised by Labour’s decision to remove me and feel it would be impossible for the party to win here without a local candidate, rooted in the community, and that such a voice is vitally needed.”

She went on to say that she was “standing here to win, to beat the Conservatives, to finish what we started.”

Her statement concluded: “With its recent actions, many local people think Labour has handed a winnable seat to the Conservatives for another five years. I aim to show that there is a progressive alternative to both parties that puts Chingford and Woodford Green first.”

Shaheen was blocked by a panel of Labour’s National Executive Committee from standing as the party’s candidate for Chingford and Woodford Green. The party’s decision to prevent her from being a Labour candidate stemmed from 14 tweets she had either liked or posted herself. Dating back to 2014, these included her liking tweets from Green Party politicians before she was a Labour Party member, her discussing her experiences of Islamophobia in the Labour Party, and her liking tweets about Israel.

The news won’t be welcomed by the Labour Party who are facing a number of challenges from the left in individual constituencies in the general election.

More to follow…

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward