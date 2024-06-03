Diane Abbott confirms she ‘intends to run and win’

Abbott also denied 'factually incorrect' claims she was offered a peerage if she stood down

Diane Abbott said on Sunday evening that she intends to ‘run and win’ in the general election for Labour in the Hackney North and Stoke Newington seat.

It comes after Keir Starmer ended speculation about Abbott’s political future in the party last week and said she was “free to go forward” as a Labour candidate, after she had the whip restored following more than a year long investigation.

On X, Abbott wrote: “I am the adopted Labour candidate for Hackney North & Stoke Newington. I intend to run and to win as Labour’s candidate.”

She also made reference to rumours that circulated over the weekend in the media suggesting the veteran Labour MP had been offered a peerage if she stood down, Abbott slammed the claims as “factually incorrect.”

Sharing a Guardian article on the topic, Abbott wrote: “This is factually incorrect. I have never been offered a seat in the Lords, and would not accept one if offered.”

Yvette Cooper Labour’s shadow Home Secretary also denied the allegations earlier on Sunday morning. It comes after a number of Keir Starmer allies and members of Labour’s national executive committee have picked themselves for safe seats ahead of the general election, amid accusations that left-wing candidates had been ‘purged’.

This includes Keir Starmer’s former advisor Chris Ward in Brighton Kemptown after Lloyd Russell-Moyle, a figure on the left of the party, was deselected at the last minute. He was among a group of left-wing candidates who won’t now be standing for Labour.

Diane Abbott had accused the party of carrying out a “cull” of left-wing candidates last week. And in a now deleted tweet posted last night, Abbott accused Starmer of telling “lies” after he told the media “I’ve got more respect for Diane than she probably realises”, suggesting the fallout from the row continues.

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward