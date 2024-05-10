Tories face ‘extinction’ as Labour’s poll lead surges to 30 points

According to YouGov’s latest weekly tracker, Labour are now on 48% while the Tories have fallen to just 18%.

The Labour Party’s poll lead over the Tories has surged to 30 points, the highest it has been since the disastrous Liz Truss administration, with Sunak’s party facing the potential of electoral wipeout.

The latest poll lead will cause yet further headache for the Prime Minister, after the Tories were humiliated at the polls last week as they lost nearly half the seats they contested, having endured one of their worst local election results in a decade in the last big test of public opinion before a general election.

YouGov stated: “This means that for the second week in a row the Conservatives are on their lowest vote share of this Parliament – although with Labour’s vote share increasing they are now farther behind their main rivals than they have been since Liz Truss’s brief premiership.”

The Lib Dems meanwhile are on 9%, the Greens 7% and the SNP 3%.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward