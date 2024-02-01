Labour’s lead over the Conservatives rebounds to 19 points

The poll, conducted over the last weekend (26-28 January), sees Labour on 46% of the vote, up three points from the week before, and the Conservatives on 27%, down by two in the same period.

The Labour Party’s lead over the Tories now stands at 19 points, according to the latest Savanta poll.

It comes as Rishi Sunak tries to convince the rest of us that he is feeling ‘very confident’ about his prospects at a general election expected to take place later this year.

If the results were replicated at a General Election, according to seat-modelling site Electoral Calculus, Labour would be on course for a majority of over 200.

Commenting on the findings, Chris Hopkins, Political Research Director at Savanta said: “The polling picture continues to look bleak for Rishi Sunak, and with repeated rumours about a leadership challenge, the Conservative Party could perhaps be forgiven for thinking that a change of leader could provide the polling boost they need.

“Sunak, though, will hope to weather the storm, and will point to an early Budget in March as an opportunity to unfurl some popular ‘retail’ policies that could sway those lost voters back to the Conservatives. However, with two by-elections on the horizon that are likely losses, pressure will continue to mount on Sunak, and keeping his party at bay rather than winning over voters may soon become his primary focus.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward