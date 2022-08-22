Labour takes biggest poll lead in ten years

If the results were repeated at a general election, Labour would win a 126 seat majority, with a string of prominent Tory MPs losing their seats, including Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Grant Shapps and Dominic Raab.

The Labour Party has taken its biggest poll lead in ten years, as Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss continue to tear chunks out of each other in the Tory leadership race, offering no real solutions to the cost of living crisis which is continuing to have a devastating impact for millions up and down the country.

A YouGov poll for The Times shows that Labour has the backing of 43 per cent of voters, 15 points ahead of the Conservatives on 28 per cent. It is the biggest Labour lead recorded by the pollster since February 2013.

The Times reports that ‘Labour’s score of 43 per cent is four points up on last week and the party’s highest vote share in a YouGov poll since March 2018.’

After 12 years out of office, Labour is now in a positon to win the next election.

If the results were repeated at a general election, Labour would win a 126 seat majority, with a string of prominent Tory MPs losing their seats, including Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Grant Shapps and Dominic Raab.

Liz Truss is currently the favourite to replace Boris Johnson. A separate poll for Opinium has found that she trails Keir Starmer by 31-23 points as voters’ favoured PM.

The opinium poll shows that Labour’s lead has grown by five points in the past fortnight, after Sir Keir’s party proposed freezing the energy price cap in response to the cost of living crisis, a policy found to be supported by nearly two-thirds of voters.

