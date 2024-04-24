Susan Hall in car crash interview over free school meals U-turn

'Congratulations, you’ve got the Tory candidate to perform a U-turn live on-air'

To the bemusement of the broadcaster and other London mayoral candidates, Susan Hall insisted she had backed free school meals before Sadiq Khan, despite arguing last week that there is “no such thing as a free meal”.

The Tory candidate was caught out once again in a live LBC debate, after her fellow candidates and the LBC broadcaster questioned Hall over her lack of clarity on the policy, while Sadiq Khan congratulated the broadcast channel for getting the Tory candidate “to “perform a U-turn live on-air”.

Hall claimed to have backed universal free school meals “all along”, before being reminded that she had called the policy “wrong” just weeks before.

London mayoral hopefuls, Sadiq Khan for Labour, Susan Hall for the Conservatives, Zoe Garbett for the Greens and Rob Blackie for the Lib Dems were on LBC Tuesday evening for a debate ahead of the May election.

When asked if she would commit to universal free school meals Hall replied, “Yes, and I actually committed to it before Sadiq Khan did and that can be documented.”

This garnered incredulity from fellow guests as she was pressed by the broadcaster about her recent statements on the topic, having previously she said the policy was “wrong” and claimed tax-payers were paying to feed “children of millionaires”.

“Congratulations, you’ve got the Tory candidate to perform a U-turn live on-air,” said Sadiq Khan. “Let’s be quite clear because Zoe and Rob were there last week where I promised to extend universal free school meals permanently live on air and the Tory candidate said the phrase ‘there is no such thing as a free school meal’.”

However, Susan Hall insisted that she had “said all along” that she would continue the policy, which she then said she would commit to for one year, but maintained the opinion that there is “no such thing as a free meal”.

Speaking at a recent London mayoral election debate on ITV about free school meals, Hall argued the “quality of the meals aren’t good” and that the money could be “targeted on the kids that really need it” rather than universally.

Khan has pledged to extend free school meals to all primary school children and the Green candidate Zoe Garbett has said she intends to extend free school meals to secondary school children.

The National Chair of Jewish Labour Movement group said: “I was at the @JewishLondon hustings barely 10 days ago when Susan Hall said there was no such thing as a free lunch. What a U-turn!

“The party which gave us Liz Truss wants to foist this utterly hopeless candidate on London. Speaks volumes abt how Sunak regards our city.”

One X user commented: “Susan Hall doesn’t need to be beaten by another candidate, she is losing the race all on her own.”

Another X user said: “Susan Hall is a walking car crash.”

Free school meals were introduced last September as a one-year emergency measure to help families in the cost-of-living crisis. Providing free school meals for all primary school children is one of Khan’s key mayoral pledges as he seeks a third term.

(Image credit: LBC / YouTube screenshot)

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward