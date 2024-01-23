Tory London Mayoral candidate Susan Hall admits sending tweet suggesting 2020 election was stolen from Trump

Hall has previously liked tweets which praised Enoch Powell as well as Islamophobic tweets aimed at Sadiq Khan.

‘Where do the Tories find them’, was the reaction of one person, after the Tory London Mayoral candidate, Susan Hall, admitted sending a tweet suggesting the 2020 U.S. Presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.

Hall, who is standing against Labour’s Sadiq Khan in May this year, has previously been pulled up on her past social media activity. It’s been revealed that she has also shared articles on X, formerly Twitter, spreading climate science denial and liked tweets which praised Enoch Powell as well as Islamophobic tweets aimed at Sadiq Khan.

Appearing on LBC yesterday, presenter Nick Ferrari asked Hall whether she still thought that the 2020 election was stolen? In 2020, Hall quote-tweeted an article from the right-wing misinformation site The Gateway Pundit, alleging a conspiracy to steal the 2020 US presidential election from Trump.

Hall admitted that she thought the 2020 election was stolen from Trump and only thought so briefly ‘at the very beginning’.

She was asked: “Do you still think the 2020 election was stolen?”, to which Hall replied: “No, I think you’re referring to an old tweet”, to which Ferrari replied: “You did say that.”

Hall replied: “Yeah but I..that was at the very beginning of something’.

It should worry us all that we have a candidate for London Mayor who believes right-wing conspiracy theories in support of the likes of Trump.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward