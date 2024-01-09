Sadiq Khan praised for rolling out free school meals for all primary pupils in London for another year

The move will save families up to £1,000 per child over the two-year period, according to analysis by City Hall.

The Mayor of London is being praised for rolling out free school meals for another year for primary school pupils across the city, as families grapple with the cost of living crisis with millions more pushed into poverty under Tory austerity and soaring bills.

Sadiq Khan put forward plans worth £140 million to extend universal provision of hot meals for the 2024/25 school year, after piloting the approach in state-funded primaries across the Capital from September.

The Mayor of London said that he was ‘thrilled to extend this lifeline for another year’.

Research from the Child Poverty Action Group, shows that nationally, around 800,000 children who are living in poverty are currently missing out on free school meals, due to restrictions on eligibility.

Khan’s scheme provides lunches for every other London pupil not already covered under government funding.

The Mayor said: “I know from personal experience what a difference these meals can make and it’s been fantastic to hear from teachers how much better children are performing and also how much parents and their children have benefited, with parents not having to worry about how to provide their children with a healthy, nutritious meal during the school day. Sadly, Londoners continue to struggle with the cost-of-living crisis and with the Government failing to step forward to deliver these meals, we have worked hard to find the money to provide this vital funding for the next academic year.

“I will continue to do all I can to help families cope with the cost-of-living crisis as we build a fairer and more prosperous London for all.”

Khan was praised by Labour Party colleagues, with Florence Eshalomi MP posting on X: “This is difference a Labour Mayor can make – no child should go hungry in #Vauxhall and across London.

“Studies show that a healthy school meal can help improve the health & attainment levels of children. Over 7000 children across Lambeth will benefit. Well done @SadiqKhan.”

Ian Byrne MP posted on X: “Hunger is a political choice and @SadiqKhan once again makes the right choice.

“Universal free school meals for primary schools in London extended for another year.

“Brilliant news for the 287,000 children in London.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward