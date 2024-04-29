Nadine Dorries thinks an election could be called this week

Dorries thinks it's over Sunak
Former Tory minister Nadine Dorries has given her prediction of when she thinks a general election might be held.
The former MP for Mid Bedfordshire thinks that a general election could be called this week, as Tory rebels turn their attention to local elections on Thursday.
Should the party suffer heavy losses, with two biggest-name regional mayors — Andy Street in the West Midlands and Ben Houchen in Tees Valley also at risk, rebels hope a particularly poor result will lead MPs to oust Sunak.
Dorries took to X, formerly Twitter, last week, to claim that there was a 50% chance of a general election being called this week.
She wrote: “I’m putting the odds on a GE being called tomorrow or next week at 50%
According to the bookies, a November election continues to possess the shortest odds at 11/10, with October next in the market at 11/4.
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
