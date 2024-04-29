Nadine Dorries thinks an election could be called this week

Dorries thinks it's over Sunak

Former Tory minister Nadine Dorries has given her prediction of when she thinks a general election might be held.

The former MP for Mid Bedfordshire thinks that a general election could be called this week, as Tory rebels turn their attention to local elections on Thursday.

Should the party suffer heavy losses, with two biggest-name regional mayors — Andy Street in the West Midlands and Ben Houchen in Tees Valley also at risk, rebels hope a particularly poor result will lead MPs to oust Sunak.

Dorries took to X, formerly Twitter, last week, to claim that there was a 50% chance of a general election being called this week.

She wrote: “I’m putting the odds on a GE being called tomorrow or next week at 50% “That’s about 250 Con MPs being thrown to the wolves – if I’m right, of course.”

According to the bookies, a November election continues to possess the shortest odds at 11/10, with October next in the market at 11/4.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward