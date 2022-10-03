Nadine Dorries suggests Liz Truss should call a general election.

"If Liz wants a whole new mandate, she must take to the country.”

Nadine Dorries, who backed Liz Truss during the Tory leadership campaign, has suggested that Liz Truss call a general election.

It comes after days of open hostilities in the Tory Party, after opposition grew towards Truss and Kwarteng’s plan to abolish the 45p top rate of tax.

After much opposition and market turmoil, the government was forced into a screeching U-turn, however the fallout has continued, with the likes of Michael Gove openly attacking Truss’ plans and warning that she has no mandate for her tax cuts.

He has told the Tory conference that the party was elected in 2019 under a ‘compassionate, one nation’ banner and called for the party to ‘stay true to that tradition.’

Now Dorries has also questioned the direction of travel under Truss. She tweeted: “Widespread dismay at the fact that 3 years of work has effectively been put on hold. No one asked for this.

“C4 sale, online safety, BBC licence feee review – all signed off by cabinet all ready to go, all stopped. If Liz wants a whole new mandate, she must take to the country.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

