MPs table bill for Nadine Dorries’ suspension and end to the ‘sorry saga’

Liberal Democrats will bring the “Dosser Dorries” bill to Parliament

Ramping up the pressure on the former culture secretary to quit, the Liberal Democrats have tabled a motion for Nadine Dorries’ suspension as an MP following much speculation over her absence in Parliament.

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper will table what has now been dubbed the “Dosser Dorries” motion when MPs return from the summer break. It will demand Dorries’ return to the House of Commons by 14 September, or face a 10-day suspension.

A by-election in her constituency will be triggered if MPs approve a suspension of 10 days or more.

“We need an end to this sorry saga once and for all” wrote the Liberal Democrats. “Nadine Dorries should resign. If she doesn’t, the Government must do the right thing and force her out by backing Daisy Cooper’s motion.”

Other MP’s have come out to back the motion, with Wera Hobhouse MP saying we, “can’t let Nadine Dorries shirk her responsibilities as an MP.”

“I’m fully behind Daisy Cooper’s “Dosser Dorries” motion to suspend Dorries for 10 days if she fails to attend Parliament by September 14th. The people of mid-Bedfordshire need their voices back in the Commons.”

It follows widespread ridicule and outrage from across the political spectrum over her absence from office and lack of representative for her constituents. Dorries has not spoken in the Commons since July 2022 and last voted in April.

Dorries told her constituents she would be resigning as an MP with “immediate effect” in June, 76 days ago. With ITV starting up a live counter today to monitor the length of time since she made the statement.

Most recently a senior Tory MP called for Dorries to be stripped of the Conservative Party whip if she doesn’t resign as an MP, whilst Rishi Sunak has shown his unhappiness, saying she was not representing her constituents properly.

The cross-party campaigns group Compass has called for Labour and the Lib Dems to enter a ‘non-aggression pact’ to get the Tories out.

“The ghost of Uxbridge should loom large over Mid Bedfordshire. Labour and the Lib Dems should unite in a non-aggression pact to oust the Tories and give a progressive candidate the best chance of success.”

(Image credit: Simon Dawson / Number 10 Downing Street – Creative Commons)

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward, focusing on trade unions and environmental issues

