Charities blast Rishi Sunak’s ‘dangerous’ and heartless clamp down on disability welfare

'Today’s news feels like an assault on disabled people'

Rishi Sunak has been accused of launching an ‘assault on disabled people’ after announcing harmful plans to consider fresh curbs to disability benefits.

In his speech, Rishi Sunak said the government would launch a consultation to toughen the eligibility criteria for personal independence payments (PIP), by demanding “greater medical evidence” on applicants’ mental health conditions. His plans could also see some disabled people have their benefits reduced or removed if it is judged they do not face higher costs due to their condition.

Accessing PIP is already notoriously difficult, with the reforms only set to add further challenges to those in need of support.

Disability charity Scope said today’s news “feels like an assault on disabled people” arguing the plan would only “increase stigma and harm” for disabled people.

The human rights group wrote on X: “We are in a cost-of-living crisis. Government looking to slash disabled people’s income by hitting personal independence payment (PIP) is a horrific proposal.

“It’s dangerous and risks leaving disabled people destitute.”

The group added: “Much of the current record levels of inactivity are because our public services are crumbling. The quality of jobs is poor. And the rate of poverty amongst disabled households is growing.

“So, let us be clear. The benefits system needs to be overhauled. But the Prime Minister’s speech today will create more worry than support.”

Scope said eight in ten disabled people already think politicians are out of touch with their lives and that the PM’s speech today will “do nothing to repair the eroded trust in the government”.

Richard Kramer, Chief Executive of disability charity Sense said the PM’s rhetoric was “unbelievably damaging and unhelpful, presenting disabled people as ‘shirkers’ who don’t want to work.”

He said: “But this isn’t the case. While employment isn’t right for everyone, many disabled people do want to work. Widespread issues, like negative attitudes, unfair recruiting practices and a lack of specialist assistive technology in job centres, stop people from finding work.”

The proposals have highlighted for many the government’s lack of compassion towards disabled people, as well as the current lack of investment in Britain’s health services and welfare system.

Mental health charities and doctors also slammed Rishi Sunak’s declaration that Britain is suffering from a “sicknote culture”, as he launched a plan to reduce the number of people being signed off sick from work.

The Prime Minister was urged to focus on increasing patient support and addressing crumbling mental health care, rather than using “hostile rhetoric” after he announced the plans.

It comes as a record number of 2.8m people are currently out of work due to long-term sickness, largely driven by mental health conditions, while 11 million sick notes are issued every year to sign people off work.

Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer, chair of GPC England issued a strong rebuttal to what she slammed as “hostile rhetoric” by the government, as she encouraged the PM to focus on his failure to curb huge NHS waiting lists.

Dr Bramall-Stainer: “With a waiting list of 7.5 million – not including for mental health problems – delays to diagnostics, and resulting pressures on GP practices, patients cannot get the treatment they need to be able to return to work.

“So rather than pushing a hostile rhetoric on ‘sicknote culture’, perhaps the Prime Minister should focus on removing what is stopping patients from receiving the physical and mental healthcare they need, which in turn prevents them from going back to work.””

The leading mental health charity Mind strongly refuted Rishi Sunak’s plan, accusing him of “demonising people” who have already been failed by a system that is unable to support them.

Dr Sarah Hughes, CEO of Mind, said: “We are deeply disappointed that the Prime Minister’s speech today continues a trend in recent rhetoric which conjures up the image of a “mental health culture” that has “gone too far”.

“This is harmful, inaccurate and contrary to the reality for people up and down the country. The truth is that mental health services are at breaking point following years of under investment with many people getting increasingly unwell while they wait to receive support.”

She added: “To imply that it is easy both to be signed-off work and then to access benefits is deeply damaging. It is insulting to the 1.9 million people on a waiting list to get mental health support, and to the GPs whose expert judgement is being called into question.”

Labour MP John Trickett offered an alternative solution: “Sunak would stop doctors from issuing ‘sick notes’ in effort to force ill people back to work. I have a 3-part proposal: 1) fully finance the NHS & cut waiting lists 2) an all-out drive to end poverty which is at the root of so much ill health 3) force bosses to pay living wage”.

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward, focusing on trade unions and environmental issues