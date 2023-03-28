Charities slam Rishi Sunak over crackdown on ‘nuisance beggars’

'It cannot be understated how traumatic, dangerous and dehumanising life on the streets is'

The nasty party is revealing its true colours once more, with charities condemning Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plans to crackdown on beggars, warning that the move will further the “criminalisation of vulnerable people.”

The plans were announced by Sunak on Monday as part of his strategy to crackdown on anti-social behaviour, announcing that £1000 fines will be issued to those engaging in ‘organised begging’.

Responding to the proposed plans Matt Downie, Chief Executive of Crisis, said: “It cannot be understated how traumatic, dangerous and dehumanising life on the streets is. For the thousands enduring this right now, every day is a struggle to survive as people battle the elements, abuse and isolation.

“While we need to see the full details, labelling destitute people a nuisance and threatening to move people on is not the answer to tackling rough sleeping. It’s incredibly disappointing to see the Government resorting to this rhetoric at a time when rough sleeping numbers are once again surging as the rising cost of living pushes more people into poverty.

“The solutions are simple. If we built more affordable housing, funded support services and invested in housing benefit so people can pay their rent we could end rough sleeping for good, which is a commitment the Government itself has made and shouldn’t need reminding of. Dressing the Vagrancy Act up in new clothes is not the answer – all this will do is criminalise and punish the poorest in society.”

The government says that beggars obstructing shop doorways and asking for money near cash points will be targeted as part of the blitz on anti-social behaviour.

Police and councils will be handed new powers to tackle what the government describes as “causing nuisance” on the street.

Fiona Colley, director of social change at Homeless Link, said in response to the new plans:

“Homelessness is not a crime. When the government committed to repealing the Vagrancy Act it was done with an understanding that people sleeping on our streets need to be supported not criminalised.

“Therefore, we are extremely disappointed to see that this new plan will result in further criminalisation of vulnerable people, rather than offering the constructive solutions that work in helping people off the streets for good.

“The measures proposed, including enforcement or risk of removal of belongings, will create distrust, pushing people away from the services and support they need.

“It could be a young person who’s recently left the care system, a woman who has fled an abusive partner or someone who couldn’t keep up with rising rents.”

