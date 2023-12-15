Outrage after Rishi Sunak scraps dedicated disabilities minister job during disability history month

Disability charity Scope said that the announcement sent an ‘appalling message to the 16 million disabled people in the UK’.

Rishi Sunak has been widely condemned after the Prime Minister decided to scrap the dedicated disabilities minister role during disability history month.

The post of Minister of State for Disabled People, had been vacant after Rishi Sunak’s cabinet reshuffle, which the disability charity Scope said was the longest gap without a minister in post in the past 30 years.

Downing Street confirmed on Thursday that an “existing” minister will be handed the disabilities brief on top of their current job. It was later announced that health minister Mims Davies will take on responsibility for disability issues.

James Taylor, director of strategy at the charity said: “This is an appalling and retrograde move by the government.

“What kind of message does this give to Britain’s 16 million disabled people? That – in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis – we are now less important?

“Life costs more if you are disabled. There hasn’t been cost of living payment for disabled people this winter. And negative welfare rhetoric has ramped up this year.

“We must have a Minister for Disabled People in government, to be a champion of disabled people and disability, and make sure policy doesn’t leave disabled people behind and disadvantaged.”

Labour MP John McDonnell posted on X: “This just sums up the Government’s attitude to people with disabilities. The next wave of Tory attacks on people with disabilities is under way & the last thing the government wants is to have to field a minister responsible for responding to questions & justifying its actions.”

The TUC also condemned the move. It posted on X: “Rishi Sunak has AXED the dedicated Minister for Disabled People position – during Disability History Month.

“The pay gap hasn’t improved in 10 years and disabled people are less likely to be in work – whilst being told they have a duty to work regardless of their impairment.

“It’s a clear message this government does not care about the 16 MILLION disabled people.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward