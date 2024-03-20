BREAKING: London tube drivers announce strike action in April and May

Aslef members are involved in a long-running dispute over terms and conditions

Tube drivers in London will take strike action in April and May in a long-running dispute over terms and conditions, the train drivers’ union Aslef has announced.

Aslef members voted by more than 98% in favour of taking further industrial action, having walked out for one day in March last year over the dispute.

The strike will take place on Monday 8 April and Saturday 4 May and is predicted to close down the network.

Aslef, which represents 96% of drivers in Britain, claimed London Underground had failed to give assurances that changes to members’ terms and conditions will not be imposed without agreement and that all existing agreements will be honoured, which has led to the strike action.

Aslef organiser on London Underground, Finn Brennan said: “Despite a previous commitment to withdraw plans for massive changes to drivers’ working conditions, London Underground management has established a full-time team of managers preparing to impose their plans.

“They want drivers to work longer shifts, spending up to 25% more time in the cab, and to remove all current working agreements in the name of “flexibility and efficiency”.

“Everyone knows what these management buzzwords really mean. It’s about getting people to work harder and longer for less.

“Management has also failed to deliver on commitments given to us on making drivers’ cabs secure, on police numbers on Night Tube’ and on training. Our members simply don’t believe what LU management tells them anymore. ASLEF are, as always, ready to talk, but we want to see real action from management – not easily broken promises.”

(Image credit: Mike Fleming / Creative Commons)

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward, focusing on trade unions and environmental issues