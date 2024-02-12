Who are the senior Tory MPs set to lose seats in rural areas as support collapses?

The poll found Conservative support had fallen by 25 points since the 2019 election, with just 34 per cent of voters in the 100 most rural constituencies in England saying they would vote for the party.
This week is set to be a challenging one for Rishi Sunak. The Tory Prime Minister faces two crucial by-election tests in Wellingborough and Kingswood, as well as gloomy economic forecasts later on in the week, including the latest inflation figures.
To make matters worse for Sunak, the Country Land and Business Association has a Survation poll out showing that Tory support has collapsed in 100 of the most rural constituencies, with over half — 51 — going to Labour at the election.
Meanwhile, the Labour Party’s support has risen over the same period, going from 20 per cent in 2019 to 37 per cent at the start of this year – giving the party a narrow lead.
So, who are the high-profile Tory MPs set to lose their seats as Tory support in rural areas collapses? Here’s a list:
Jacob Rees-Mogg MP, North East Somerset
Lucy Frazer MP, South East Cambridgeshire
Jeremy Hunt MP, South West Surrey
Thérèse Coffey MP, Suffolk Coastal
Andrea Leadsom MP, South Northamptonshire
Mel Stride MP, Central Devon
Mark Harper MP, Forest of Dean
Liam Fox MP, North Somerset
Richard Holden MP, North West Durham
Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP, Berwick-upon-Tweed
Mark Spencer MP, Sherwood
Graham Stuart MP, Beverley and Holderness
Andrew Griffith MP, Arundel and South Downs
Julian Smith MP, Skipton and Ripon
Karen Bradley MP, Staffordshire Moorlands
Jeremy Wright MP, Kenilworth and Southam
Brendan Clarke-Smith MP, Bassetlaw
Bernard Jenkin MP, Harwich and North Essex
Bill Cash MP, Stone
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
