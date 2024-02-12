Who are the senior Tory MPs set to lose seats in rural areas as support collapses?

The poll found Conservative support had fallen by 25 points since the 2019 election, with just 34 per cent of voters in the 100 most rural constituencies in England saying they would vote for the party.

This week is set to be a challenging one for Rishi Sunak. The Tory Prime Minister faces two crucial by-election tests in Wellingborough and Kingswood, as well as gloomy economic forecasts later on in the week, including the latest inflation figures.

To make matters worse for Sunak, the Country Land and Business Association has a Survation poll out showing that Tory support has collapsed in 100 of the most rural constituencies, with over half — 51 — going to Labour at the election.

The poll found Conservative support had fallen by 25 points since the 2019 election, with just 34 per cent of voters in the 100 most rural constituencies in England saying they would vote for the party.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party’s support has risen over the same period, going from 20 per cent in 2019 to 37 per cent at the start of this year – giving the party a narrow lead.

So, who are the high-profile Tory MPs set to lose their seats as Tory support in rural areas collapses? Here’s a list:

Jacob Rees-Mogg MP, North East Somerset

Lucy Frazer MP, South East Cambridgeshire

Jeremy Hunt MP, South West Surrey

Thérèse Coffey MP, Suffolk Coastal

Andrea Leadsom MP, South Northamptonshire

Mel Stride MP, Central Devon

Mark Harper MP, Forest of Dean

Liam Fox MP, North Somerset

Richard Holden MP, North West Durham

Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP, Berwick-upon-Tweed

Mark Spencer MP, Sherwood

Graham Stuart MP, Beverley and Holderness

Andrew Griffith MP, Arundel and South Downs

Julian Smith MP, Skipton and Ripon

Karen Bradley MP, Staffordshire Moorlands

Jeremy Wright MP, Kenilworth and Southam

Brendan Clarke-Smith MP, Bassetlaw

Bernard Jenkin MP, Harwich and North Essex

Bill Cash MP, Stone

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward