EXCLUSIVE: More than 7 in 10 voters say government is not doing enough to help with the cost of living crisis, poll finds

77% of voters believe that the government is not doing enough, compared to just 17% who think that the government is doing enough.

An overwhelming majority of voters say that the government is not doing enough to help with the cost of living crisis, an exclusive poll for LFF has shown.

The poll, carried out by Savanta: ComRes, found that 77% of voters believe that the government is not doing enough, compared to just 17% who think that the government is doing enough.

It comes amid rising energy bills, with inflation now at 10.1%.

81% of voters aged 18-24 believe that the government is not doing enough to help with the cost of living crisis, while the figure rises to 84% for those aged 45-54 and stands at 68% for those 65 and over.

A majority of Conservative Party voters also say that the government has failed to do enough (67%) as do 89% of Labour Party voters and 80% of Liberal Democrat voters.

When breaking the results down by region, 81% of voters in the North West and 77% of voters in the North East believe that the government is not taking enough action to tackle the cost of living crisis as do 76% of those in the South East and 77% of those living in London.

With the Tories now expected to select Rishi Sunak to lead their party, someone who openly boasted about taking money away from ‘deprived urban areas’ to help wealthy towns, matters could be about to get worse. The richest MP in Parliament who has no idea about the lives of ordinary people and won’t be of much help to millions of Britons struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.