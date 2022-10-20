EXCLUSIVE: Majority of voters blame Tories for crashing the economy, rather than other factors, poll finds

63% of those surveyed believe the government is either solely to blame or mostly to blame for the current economic turmoil, despite the insistence of both the prime minister and senior Tory ministers that international events beyond their control are to blame

As the implosion of the Conservative Party and government continues, ahead of an uncertain economic outlook for the country, the majority of voters believe that the government is to blame for the UK’s dire economic situation, as opposed to other factors, a poll for LFF has found.

The poll, carried out by Savanta: ComRes, found that 63% of those surveyed believe the government is either solely to blame or mostly to blame for the current economic turmoil, despite the insistence of both the prime minister and senior Tory ministers that international events beyond their control are to blame, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Their arguments are clearly not cutting through, with even nearly half of Tory party voters (49%) saying that the government is to blame, along with 82% of Labour Party voters and 66% of Liberal Democrat voters.

Meanwhile, just 8% of voters believe that other factors are to blame for the UK’s poor economic situation. Liz Truss and other senior Tories seem to have forgotten that the disastrous mini-budget which pledged unfunded tax cuts and refused to explain how debt would come down, led to the pound dropping to a record low against the dollar and the newly appointed chancellor pledging a new round of austerity in a bid to restore market confidence, punishing working people for Tory mistakes, in an entirely self-inflicted crisis.

And the voters aren’t buying Tory excuses either. Breaking down our polling results, a majority of voters across all age groups blame the government for the country’s economic woes, with 69% of 18-24 year olds believing this to be the case as do 73% of voters aged 35-44 and 52% of those aged 65 and over.

71% of voters in the North East and North West blame the government too as do 59% of voters in the South East and 68% of those in London.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

Picture credit: Youtube screengrab

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.