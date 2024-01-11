Tory MP identifies bizarre ‘brilliant Brexit bonus’ which leaves people in disbelief

"They're now parodying themselves...”

A Tory MP has left people baffled after identifying a ‘brilliant Brexit bonus’ that caused laughter in the House of Commons during PMQs yesterday.

Speaking in the Commons, Tory MP Anna Firth said: “New, very large shellfish beds have been discovered in the Thames estuary, including razor clams and Manila clams, both highly prized around the world.

“So will my Right Honourable friend join me in congratulating the local fisherman on his pro active work and will he come to Leigh-on-Sea, meet my local fisherman so we can discuss how to maximise this brilliant Brexit bonus for Essex fisherman.”

MPs broke out in laughter, with even Rishi Sunak grinning as he got up to reply.

The Prime Minister said: “Can I join my honourable friend in welcoming this fantastic discovery.

“We have been capitalising of the benefits of Brexit since we left the EU, and we’re making sure we can transform opportunity in the UK particularly in fishing communities.”

Social media users online couldn’t help but ridicule the Tory MP, with one writing on X: “They’re now parodying themselves…”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward