Tory MP roasted for suggesting people holiday in UK to avoid Dover queues

A Tory MP has been ridiculed online for suggesting that people holiday in the UK rather than face long queues at Dover.

Reports have re-emerged of long queues on the south coast due to issues including post-Brexit border control checks and a higher than usual number of coaches at the border.

John Redwood shared his latest brainwave on Twitter on how to solve the crisis, where he wrote: “Why not take a holiday break in the UK to avoid the delays into France? Plenty of great places to stay.”

The Tory MP was quickly shut down by furious members of the public.

One social media user wrote: “Visit sewage strewn Beaches, you don’t need France.” Says Redwood.”

Another wrote: “Because the beaches are covered in poo, John.”

Others pointed out how it was cheaper to holiday abroad than in the UK. One Twitter user wrote: “Hahah I remember looking a while ago as fancied a trip to Hebden Bridge and it was cheaper to go to Amsterdam by train.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman denied Brexit was to blame for the long queues at Dover when she appeared on Sky News on Sunday morning.

David Gauke has written a brilliant piece in the New Statesman explaining why Brexit is indeed partly to blame. He writes: “It is perfectly obvious that the passport procedures in place now that we are outside the EU take longer than when we were inside the EU.

“Whereas once it was merely necessary to check that a passenger had their passport, French passport officials have to ensure that a UK citizen has not spent more than 90 days out of the last 180 in the EU and then stamp the passport. For one individual, this does not take much more time but the cumulative impact is considerable.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

