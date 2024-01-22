Tory MP reveals how many no-confidence letters have been submitted in Rishi Sunak after his support plummets

'Id be very surprised if he's taking us into the election'

A Tory MP has revealed just how many no-confidence letters have been submitted in Rishi Sunak, as the Prime Minister struggles to unite his party amid dire poll ratings and internal feuding.

Sunak has faced a backlash from his MPs over a number of issues, including a failure to turn around the party’s fortunes in the polls, despite a series of ‘resets’ as well as over his Rwanda policy, which those on the right of his party want toughened up.

While only 11 Conservatives rebelled against the Rwanda plan last week, Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns has claimed more have submitted no confidence letters to the 1922 Committee.

She told GB News that at least 29 Tory MPs want Rishi Sunak replaced as Prime Minister and have already submitted letters of no-confidence to the powerful 1922 Committee.

The 1922 committee is made up of backbench Tory MPs and plays a crucial role in overseeing the process of choosing the Tory party leader. A confidence vote can be triggered if 15% of Conservative MPs, currently 52 MPs, submit no confidence letters to the committee.

Jenkyns told GB News that the number of Tory MPs to have submitted letters of no-confidence in Sunak is growing and said: “I’d be very surprised if he’s taking us into the election. A couple of weeks ago I did a tally, it was about 29 MPs who told me, but that was pre this disastrous polling, what we’ve seen at the weekend and pre this Rwanda farce, what’s happened the last 24 hours.

“So I’m sure that more has gone in since the weekend.”

The Telegraph also reported last week that ‘several’ more letters had been sent in, because of Sunak’s refusal to accept amendments to the Rwanda bill tabled by the right of his party.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward