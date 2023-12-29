Rishi Sunak’s rating among Tory members reaches its lowest point ever

Sunak secured second to last place on the ranking of cabinet members.

Despite his U-turns to appease the Tory right and his ‘multiple resets’ to increase his popularity, Rishi Sunak’s net rating among Conservative Party members has reached its lowest point ever.

The survey of Tory members, carried out on Conservative Home, which looks at the popularity of cabinet members, found Sunak to have a net satisfaction rating of -26.5, meaning he secured second to last place on the ranking of cabinet members.

He also broke his own record of minus 25.4, which he reached just last month.

Kemi Badenoch had the highest net rating among the Tory grassroots at +63.9, with Johnny Mercer and Penny Mordaunt in joint second place with 47.5. At bottom place is Michael Tomlinson, the minister for countering illegal migration, who has only been in the role since December 7.

Sunak’s unpopularity among the Tory members will embolden those on the right of the party who think that the only way to turn around the party’s fortunes is by replacing the Tory leader.

Tory MPs can be broadly split into two camps, the Sunak backers who still think there is a narrow path to victory under the Prime Minister’s leadership, and those on the Tory right who think that no matter how hard the Tory leader tries, nothing short of a change in leadership will stop the Tory electoral wipe-out widely being predicted.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward