Rishi Sunak breaks yet another pledge as economy shrinks and fears of recession grow

Sunak has made growing the economy one of his fives pledges to voters before an expected general election next year.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has broken yet another pledge, as the latest figures revealed that the economy shrank slightly in the July to September period.

The latest figures from the ONS show that GDP shrunk by 0.1% between July and September. The figures also revealed that the economy did not grow at all between April and June.

A recession is when the economy shrinks for two three-month periods – or quarters – in a row and a further contraction in the fourth quarter would push the UK into that category.

The Tories have repeatedly tried to claim that the economy is turning a corner, with Sunak promising to grow the economy.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Rishi Sunak is a prime minister whose legacy is one of failure. He failed to beat Liz Truss, he failed to cut waiting lists, he failed to stop the boats and now he has failed to grow the economy.

“Thirteen years of economic failure under the Conservatives have left working people worse off, with higher bills, higher mortgages and higher prices in the shops.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward