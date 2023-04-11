Labour focuses on Rishi Sunak’s failings over cost of living and wife’s tax loophole in campaign blitz

The Tories have raised taxes 24 times since 2019, leaving the British people facing the highest tax burden in 70 years.

The Labour Party is holding Rishi Sunak to account over failing to tackle the cost of living crisis and for raising taxes on working people, while his own family benefitted from a tax loophole, as it launches a campaign blitz.

The party’s attack ads come just weeks before the local elections next month, with much focus on the role Sunak has played presiding over the current economic climate in which families are struggling to make ends meet as poverty and inequality continues to soar.

The Guardian has seen a letter written by Keir Starmer to his shadow cabinet in which he states: “Rishi Sunak is the chief architect of choices prioritising the wealthiest and of the government’s failure to get a grip of the economy and get growth going.”

The latest ad features a picture of Sunak with the words: “Do you think it’s right to raise taxes for working people when your family benefitted from a tax loophole? Rishi Sunak does.”

In his letter to the shadow cabinet on Tuesday, Starmer added: “The prime minister is the chancellor who oversaw Britain going into the pandemic so exposed that we suffered the biggest economic hit of major economies.

“He wasted public money handing over billions to fraudsters at every turn. He oversaw a stalling recovery which means that we’re the only major economy still not bigger than before the pandemic.

“This is the person who cheered on failed trickle-down economics, and oversaw a declining economy whilst at the Treasury, supplying the touch paper for another Conservative government to blow up the economy.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

