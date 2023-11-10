UK economy has flatlined just days after Rishi Sunak said it was growing

"These figures are further evidence that the economy is not working under the Conservatives and working people are worse off.

The UK economy has flatlined, with no GDP growth at all between the months of July and September, causing yet more headache for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The figures from the Office for National Statistics showing that the economy had flatlined came just days after Sunak boasted that the economy was growing.

In a video released on the day of the King’s speech, Sunak said that the economy was growing as he reflected on his first year in office.

He said: “One year ago I stood on the steps of Downing Street and promised to deliver for the people of this country.

“Today the results are clear. Inflation is down … the economy is growing and debt is falling.”

Growing the economy was also one of the Prime Minister’s five pledges to voters when he took office.

Commenting on today’s ONS data, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “These figures are further evidence that the economy is not working under the Conservatives and working people are worse off.

“At the start of the year, Rishi Sunak promised to get the economy growing. These figures show that growth is flatlining and the British people are paying the price.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward