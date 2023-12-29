Jacob Rees-Mogg roasted for claiming scrapping inheritance tax will ‘drive Britain into next century’

“It’s a bad tax for rich people yes Jacob."

Multi-millionaire Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has been ridiculed online for claiming that scrapping inheritance tax will ‘drive Britain into the next century’.

Rees-Mogg is among a number of Tory MPs who have been pushing to cut inheritance tax, even though the tax is only paid by around 4% of estates and abolishing it would cost £7 billion.

Speaking on his GB News show, the Tory politician warned that inheritance tax has “economic consequences” which undermine “progress and investment”.

He told viewers: “It’s a bad tax… it raises comparatively little money, and has a knock-on economic effect, for a low amount of tax, which is the definition of an inefficient form of taxation!”

It’s worth pointing out that the IFS showed that the wealthiest 1 per cent would get half the benefit of scrapping inheritance tax, with an average tax cut of £1 million.

Reacting to Rees-Mogg’s comments, one social media user wrote: “Can’t imagine why Jakey would be in favour of abolishing a tax paid by only the super wealthy.

“It’s almost as if he might be a beneficiary.”

Another person posted on X: “It’s a bad tax for rich people yes Jacob.

“How’s your investment company doing in the Cayman Islands by the way?”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward