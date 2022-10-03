Liz Truss dishes out a peerage and trade minister job to multi-millionaire Tory donor who is Jacob Rees-Mogg’s business partner

“Dominic Johnson CBE was appointed a minister of state jointly in the Department for International Trade and the Cabinet Office on 2 October 2022.”

In a move likely to give further rise to accusations of cronyism, prime minister Liz Truss has given a peerage and job as a senior minister to a Tory party donor, who is also a city business partner of Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The government made the announcement regarding the appointment of Dominic Johnson, who co-founded Somerset Capital Management with Rees-Mogg, on Sunday. He has been appointed as a minister in the Cabinet Office and the Department for International Trade.

The statement read: “Dominic Johnson CBE was appointed a minister of state jointly in the Department for International Trade and the Cabinet Office on 2 October 2022.”

Johnson has given the Tories more than £250,000 and was vice-chair of the Conservative party between 2016 and 2019.

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas condemned the decision, and tweeted: “So Liz Truss has just dished out a peerage and trade minister job to a multi-millionaire Tory donor… who co-founded Jacob Rees-Mogg’s fossil fuel-tied investment fund

“She has absolutely no shame, does she?”

Otto English tweeted: “Truss making Jacob Rees-Mogg’s closest business chum a peer and giving him a ministerial post because he fancies having a go at politics”.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.