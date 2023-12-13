Home Secretary rinsed for ‘nonsense’ response to UK’s shrinking economy

"We're committed to take action to grow the economy" "It's shrinking"

The Home Secretary has been rinsed online over his response to breaking news that the UK’s economy has been shrinking according to the latest GDP figures released this morning.

Making a series of broadcast appearances today, Home Secretary James Cleverly faced a broad spectrum of grilling’s over the Rwanda plan and his Government’s general record.

A number of moments stood out from the interviews, including when he blundered his job title on Sky News, was pushed to confirm using “batshit” to describe the Rwanda plan on LBC, and being repeatedly reminded which party was in charge of the country on BBC Breakfast, as he attempted to deflect his party’s failings.

When asked to respond to the breaking news that the UK economy shrunk by more than expected in October, 0.3%, Cleverly told BBC Breakfast that the government is “committed to take action to grow the economy”.

To which the presenter Jon Kay interjected incredulously “it’s shrinking”, but Cleverly determinedly ploughed on into his argument.

“And that is why we’re bringing down interest rates, that is why we have halved inflation, and taken tough action to respond to people’s concerns.”

Cleverly, who previously backed Liz Truss and her disastrous economic policies which he insisted would deliver economic growth, was challenged by viewers online who had to point out that the government doesn’t control interest rates, the Bank of England do.

One X user wrote: “But it’s the Bank of England that controls interest rates, not the Govt so that’s a lie. Only Tory instrument being used to bring down inflation is cutting public sector wages. Why he thinks putting less money in people’s pockets will help growth, Lord only knows.”

Another wrote: “I know the tories lie, but this is outright nonsense.”

And another highlighted: “It’s amazing interest rates go up and its nothing to do with the government it’s outside forces, interest rates go down and the government says they are bringing it down. How does that work?”

Interest rates in December 2019 stood at 0.75%, compared with where they stand now at 5.25%.

Responding to the GDP figures today, the Trades Union Congress said the UK economy is “dangerously close to a recession”, warning that flat lining growth will hit jobs and living standards across Britain.

(Image credit: Lauren Hurley / No 10 Downing Street)

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward, focusing on trade unions and environmental issues