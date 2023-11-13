‘Good riddance’: How the left reacted to Suella Braverman’s sacking

'She was the nastiest and most divisive Home Secretary I’ve ever encountered'

The news that Suella Braverman has been sacked as Home Secretary has been met with much relief from many.

Braverman was sacked after a number of divisive and inflammatory comments in recent weeks, including the claim that rough sleeping is a ‘lifestyle choice’. She also faced growing condemnation in recent days for fuelling far-right violence after at least 92 people opposing a pro-Palestine march in central London were arrested on Armistice Day.

The former Home Secretary had branded pro-Palestinian demonstrators “hate marchers” and accused the police of bias for letting the rally go ahead in an article in the Times which had not been approved by Downing Street. Number 10 announced this morning that she had been sacked and replaced with James Cleverly.

Here’s how some on the left reacted to her sacking.

Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper posted on X: “Suella Braverman has now been sacked twice as Home Secretary. Rishi Sunak should never have re-appointed her in first place. He was warned against it & was warned on the damage she was doing. “He went along with her undermining the police. Buck still stops with this weak PM.”

Zarah Sultana MP tweeted: “Good riddance to @SuellaBraverman. She was the nastiest and most divisive Home Secretary I’ve ever encountered — and that’s no mean feat. “Let’s now ensure we put her rotten divide-and-rule politics in the bin too.”

Journalist and commentator Owen Jones slammed Braverman as a ‘hate monger’. He posted on X: “Suella Braverman is a hate monger who whipped up bile against refugees and migrants, and played a key role in whipping up a far right mob. “But don’t let them get away with making her the fall guy. “The Tories and their media allies all did that together.”

Guardian columnist Frances Ryan said: “Good riddance to the worst Home Secretary in modern British history. Suella Braverman was consistently nasty, cruel, and deliberately divisive. She leaves a stain on one of the great offices of state – and all those in her party and the press that enabled her to get there.”

LFF columnist Prem Sikka posted on X: “Suella Braverman sacked as Home Secretary “Her wish granted and her legacy is toxic and divisive “Need a general election now, but dysfunctional Tories will cling to power till the bitter end.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward