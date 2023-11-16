Labour takes 27-point poll lead as Rishi Sunak’s appointment of David Cameron backfires

A Savanta poll in late September found that just a quarter (24%) of UK adults felt favourably towards David Cameron.

In what is yet more bad news for Rishi Sunak and the Tory Party, the Prime Minister’s cabinet reshuffle has failed to achieve the ‘reset’ he so desired, with the appointment of David Cameron as Foreign Secretary spectacularly backfiring.

An exclusive poll for the Mirror, carried out by Find Out Now, in the wake of Monday’s reshuffle, found support for the Tories has fallen by 4 points in just a fortnight to 19%. Labour was up 2 points to 46%, while backing for Reform UK also rose 2 points to 10%. That gives the Labour Party a 27-point lead.

Cameron, who is not an MP, was given a place in the House of Lords by Rishi Sunak so he could be appointed as Foreign Secretary. His surprise return to government earlier this week, led to many recalling his foreign policy failures including in Libya and Syria as well as his role in Brexit and the Greensill lobbying scandal.

News that the Tories are still haemorrhaging support could yet further embolden the Tory right, who are rallying around Suella Braverman as they consider launching a leadership challenge against Sunak.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward