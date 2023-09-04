This is the most damning poll for Rishi Sunak yet

Ouch...

Grim polling numbers are par for the course for Rishi Sunak and the Tories these days. Labour are consistently acres ahead of the government on voting intention and on who the public trusts on the big issues.

And today, yet another damning assessment of Sunak’s government came out. According to polling commissioned by Politico carried out by Redfield and Wilton, the public doesn’t think much of Sunak’s record.

Two-thirds of people told the firm that Sunak has achieved “only a slight amount” or nothing at all since he’s been PM.

Ouch…

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Simon Walker / Number 10 – Creative Commons

