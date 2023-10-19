‘Shameful’: Boris Johnson appointed as ‘democracy adviser’

The IDU is a global centre-right group chaired by Stephen Harper, the former prime minister of Canada, whose stated goal is the promotion of “democracy and centre-right policies around the globe”.

There has been widespread bewilderment and anger after former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has a history of lying and who trashed Parliament, was appointed as a ‘democracy adviser’.

Johnson, who was booted out of office after lying about Covid lockdown parties in Downing Street, trashing the very rules his own government had set, and who prorogued parliament, violated parliamentary codes, lied repeatedly, partied in lockdown and handed government contracts to Tory cronies, has been appointed to the advisory board of the International Democracy Union (IDU).

On Tuesday the group announced: “The IDU is excited to announce that PM Boris Johnson has joined our Honorary Advisory Board.

“His extensive experience as a statesman will be of tremendous help as we work towards building an ever-stronger alliance of the centre-right! Welcome to the IDU, Prime Minister!”

Johnson’s appointment was condemned online, with LFF columnist Prem Sikka posting on X: “Boris Johnson is an advisor the International Democracy Union (IDU).

“He illegally prorogued UK parliament. Violated parliamentary codes. Lied to the people. Partied in lockdown. Handed govt contracts to Tory cronies.

“Oh … the IDU is a right-wing group.”

Another social media user wrote: “The IDU should be deeply ashamed of its involvement with Boris Johnson. Cheating & lying are not good human traits.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward