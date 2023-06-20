Tory MP says she cannot see evidence where Boris Johnson misled Parliament, while holding evidence

Tories don't care about the truth.

A number of Tory MPs made complete fools of themselves yesterday, as they sought to defend Boris Johnson, during a vote on whether to accept a report finding that the former Prime Minister deliberately misled the House of Commons over Partygate.

While the overwhelming majority of MPs voted to endorse the findings of the Privileges Committee report by 354 to 7 votes, some Tories refused to believe Johnson had lied, despite all of the evidence.

One of those was Tory MP Lia Nici, who said that she could not see ‘where the evidence is where Boris Johnson misled Parliament, knowingly’, while holding up a copy of the very report which sets out in detail all the times Johnson misled Parliament.

She went on to add that it isn’t possible that Boris Johnson could have lied to her.

“I think actually I’m a very good, a very good person who can actually see character,” she said before blaming “unelected officials” for not telling Johnson what happened in No. 10.

Johnson, who has a history for lying and who was previously sacked from a job at the Times for lying as well as from the Shadow Cabinet in 2004 for lying about an affair, was found by the Privileges Committee to have knowingly misled Parliament over partygate.

The scathing report, which was made up of a majority of Conservatives and was unanimous in its verdict, also found that Johnson’s contempt has no precedent. It stated:

“The contempt was all the more serious because it was committed by the prime minister, the most senior member of the government.

“There is no precedent for a prime minister having been found to have deliberately misled the House.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

