Poll reveals the one word voters most associate with the Conservative Party

With Conservative Party conference in full swing, a poll carried out by Savanta asked voters for one word that they most associated with the Tories.

The result was pretty grim for Rishi Sunak’s party, with the word ‘useless’ the most popular among voters when asked to associate one word with his party.

The word cloud made up of responses of 2,000 voters also saw words such as ‘rubbish’, ‘bad’, ‘incompetent’ and ‘corrupt’ feature prominently.

It comes as the Tories confirmed at party conference that they were scrapping HS2, a key part of their ‘levelling up’ agenda. The conference has also been dominated by open rebellion among Tory MPs over Sunak’s direction of travel, with some Tory MPs and party members not only unhappy at the scrapping of HS2 but also at Sunak’s U-turn on net zero.

To make matters worse for Sunak, Liz Truss’ speech at conference, where she continued to champion the disastrous ideas contained in her mini-budget which saw her booted out of office, proved to be among one of the most well attended events by party members.

Meanwhile, rather than addressing the challenges facing the country or offering anything meaningful and credible by way of policies, attention at this year’s party conference has turned to who will replace Rishi Sunak in a leadership contest should he lose the next election.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

