Liz Truss roasted for claiming ‘deep state blocked her plans’

“She complained about the fact that the deep state was blocking her mandate. What mandate?

Liz Truss has been roasted by journalists and commentators after claiming that the deep state had blocked her plans in a speech made to a right-wing US think tank.

After her premiership ended in utter disaster, making her the shortest-serving Prime Minister in UK history, one would think Truss would spend some time reflecting on what went wrong, but instead she’s done the complete opposite.

With her political credibility in tatters in the UK, Truss has turned to the U.S. in a bid to revive her political career. She gave a speech to the right-wing Heritage Foundation think tank this week, where she insisted she was right all along, despite being forced from office after her disastrous mini budget caused market turmoil. Truss also railed against wokeism and the left, portraying herself as the victim of a vast political conspiracy.

She told the audience: “We didn’t just face coordinated resistance from inside the Conservative party or even inside the British corporate establishment. We faced it from the IMF and even from President Biden.”

She also said: “There are people who work in businesses that invoice the government and they’re doing quite fine, thank you very much.

“All of those people are part of the resistance to change we need to see.

“And as prime minister, I simply underestimated the scale and depth of this resistance and the scale and depth to which it reached into the media and into the broader establishment.”

Her comments were slammed by Jon Sopel on the News Agents podcast, who said: “She complained about the fact that the deep state was blocking her mandate. What mandate?

“She hadn’t gone to the British people, she’d gone to the membership of the Conservative Party, less than 50% of whom had voted for her. She had not got the mandate of the country to do what she did and point two is she said the deep state blocked her from doing what she had wanted to do.

“If only the bloody deep state had, where was the deep state when we needed them to say ‘you’re not going ahead with that batshit crazy budget, are you?’ and they didn’t do anything!

“They let her do it, she did it all. She cut the taxes without saying where the money was going to come from, she helped the very wealthiest without any regard to everyone else and yet she dares to have the gall to say ‘the deep state blocked me’, are you shitting me?!”

Another social media commentator wrote: “Liz Truss was Prime Minister for 49 days and she made life materially worse for millions of people by driving their mortgages up. Her attempts to rehabilitate herself so soon are really quite nauseating.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

