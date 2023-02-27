Energy bills set to rise nearly 10 times faster than wages this year, says TUC

“Energy bills are out of control. The government must cancel April’s hike."

Energy bills will have risen nearly 10 (9.5) times faster than wages this year, according to new analysis from the TUC which has been revealed today.

Energy bills will be 52% higher in April 2023 than they were in April 2022. Over the same period nominal wages are forecast to have grown by 5.5%.

The government today confirmed that the energy price cap will rise to £3,000 from this April.

Responding to the increase in household bills, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: “Energy bills are out of control. The government must cancel April’s hike.

“With the cost of wholesale gas plummeting ministers have no excuse for not stepping in.

“Families across Britain are at breaking point. Prices are skyrocketing, but wages are failing to keep pace with the cost of living.”

On the need to reform Britain’s energy market, Paul added:

“It is shameful that household budgets are being hammered while oil and gas firms rake in billions in excess profits.

“We need a much higher windfall tax. But we also need proper reform of our broken energy market.

“Energy retail companies should be brought back into public ownership to help bring down bills and fund home insulation.

“Much-needed investment is being siphoned off into shareholders’ pockets.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.