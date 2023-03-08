Women 7 times more likely than men to be out of work due to caring commitments

One in 10 women in their 30s – more than 450,000 women – are out of the labour market because of caring responsibilities – compared to just one in 100 men in their 30s.

Women are around seven times more likely than men to be out of the labour market due to caring commitments, according to new analysis published by the TUC today, on International Women’s Day.

The analysis of official statistics finds that more than 1.46 million women are unable to work alongside their family commitments, compared to around 230,000 men.

The research also shows that women in their 30s are the hardest hit compared to men of the same age.

One in 10 women in their 30s – more than 450,000 women – are out of the labour market because of caring responsibilities – compared to just one in 100 men in their 30s.

So, women in their 30s are 10 times more likely than men to be unable to work due to family commitments at home.

But at every age – from the very start right through to the end of their careers – women are more likely than men to have to drop out of paid work because of caring commitments.

The TUC says that this illustrates that high-quality childcare that is free at the point of use should be available for all parents from the end of maternity leave to the end of primary school. This would help women stay in their jobs and continue with their careers once they have children.

The union body also found that women shoulder most of the care for older and disabled relatives too. But the TUC warned that the staffing crisis in social care was making it harder for women to stay in work alongside their caring responsibilities.

The new TUC analysis also finds that women are much more likely than men to be working in low-paid jobs – and are far less likely to be in high-paid work.

Women make up two-thirds (65%) of the 10 lowest-paid occupations in the UK, like jobs in cleaning, catering and care.

But less than two in five (39%) women are working in the 10 highest-paid occupations, in industries like finance, law and IT.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said in response to the findings: “Women shouldn’t have to give up or cut down paid work because they can’t find or afford the right care for their children or older or disabled relatives.

“Too many women take a financial hit from caring for the rest of their lives – and it is a key driver of the gender pay gap. At the current rate of progress, it will be 20 years before women get pay parity with men.

“We desperately need funded high-quality childcare for all families, free at the point of use, so women can stay in work once they have kids.

“Ministers must change the law so that every single job is advertised with the possible flexible options stated, and all workers must have the legal right to work flexibly from their first day in a job.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

