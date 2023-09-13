UK economy shrinks at quickest pace in seven months

"Another dismal day for growth in the UK economy. Appalling Tory decisions (and failures to make decisions) have left us stuck in a low growth, high tax trap.”

The UK economy shrank at its fastest pace in seven months in July, contracting by 0.5% amid industrial action and extremely wet weather, further increasing fears of a recession.

While economists had expected the economy to shrink by 0.2% in July, the economic performance was worse than expected, after the latest figures were released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The ONS said that strikes by junior doctors reduced health service activity, while retailers who had benefited from a warm June suffered in July, which was the sixth wettest on record.

Strike action saw senior doctors and radiographers striking over pay on two days each, and junior doctors walking out on five days in the month. The repeated refusal of Tory ministers to reopen pay talks led to strikes.

Rachel Reeves, Labour’s Shadow Chancellor, said the new statistics on Wednesday marked “another dismal day for growth” and that the “Conservatives’ low growth trap” was “leaving working people worse off”.

Reacting to the news, Labour MP Chris Bryant posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Another dismal day for growth in the UK economy. Appalling Tory decisions (and failures to make decisions) have left us stuck in a low growth, high tax trap.”

Carol Vorderman posted: “BREAKING: UK economy shrinks by a huge 0.5% in July as recession risks rise

“Also.. expect an increase in inflation figures plus many warnings of bank rate rise in coming weeks

“Tory economics? Keep tax benefits for the rich while making others suffer.”

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.