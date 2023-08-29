Latest polling figures show Tories neck and neck with Lib Dems and Greens among under 25s

Young voters are abandoning the Tories

Tory poll woes are nothing new. Indeed, the latest poll from Omnisis (under the new banner of WeThink) looks similar to the headline figures we’ve seen lots of in recent months. According to the poll, Labour has a 21 point lead over the Tories. Keir Starmer’s party is sat on 47 per cent, with Rishi Sunak’s on 26 per cent.

Another day, another bad poll for the Tories? What’s new? Well, below the line the figures make even grimmer reading for Sunak.

Labour leads in all age groups with the exception of the over 75s. And for voters under 35, the Labour lead is astronomical. Among 25-34 year olds, Labour has a 38 point lead, with only 16 per cent of this age bracket saying they plan to vote Tory.

The figures for under 25s are even more stark. According to Omnisis’ poll, a massive 55 per cent of 18-24 year olds intend to vote Labour. Meanwhile, a tiny 11 per cent of under 25s say they would vote Tory.

To put the scale of dissatisfaction with the Tories among younger voters into perspective, the Omnisis figures have Sunak’s party polling at a similar level to the smaller parties – one percentage point behind the Liberal Democrats and just one point ahead of the Green Party.

None of this bodes well for the electoral future of the Tory party…

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Simon Walker / Number 10 – Creative Commons

