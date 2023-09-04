Shadow Cabinet reshuffle: Jim McMahon resigns

Jim McMahon was shadow environment secretary

Labour leader Keir Starmer is expected to carry out an extensive reshuffle of his shadow cabinet team today. The first change has now been announced as shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon has announced he’s standing down from his position.

In his resignation letter, McMahon said: “I have faced a number of personal challenges in the last year coming back from a serious illness. The road to recovery has been testing and although I am better than I was, there is still some way to go.

“For the benefit of both my health and my family, the time is right to step back from the workload that comes with being in the Shadow Cabinet to enable me to contribute fully to the general election campaign coming towards us and to serve my constituents in Oldham West & Royton.”

Starmer is yet to announce who will be replacing McMahon. However, he thanked McMahon for his service, tweeting: “Thank you, @JimfromOldham, for your service and support in the shadow cabinet. I have no doubt you will continue to play an important role in the future of @UKLabour and the people of Oldham West & Royton are lucky to have you.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: UK Parliament – Creative Commons

