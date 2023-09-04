Angela Rayner appointed shadow levelling up secretary in Labour reshuffle

The shadow cabinet reshuffle is in full swing

Labour’s shadow cabinet reshuffle is now in full swing. The first big appointment has seen deputy leader of the Labour Party, Angela Rayner, appointed as shadow levelling up secretary.

Rayner replaces Lisa Nandy in the role. Nandy, meanwhile has been appointed shadow cabinet minister for international development.

The new appointment for Rayner will see her face off against Michael Gove who is the Tory levelling up secretary.

Earlier today, the first change to Starmer’s top team came when Jim McMahon resigned as shadow environment secretary.

Following Rayner’s appointment, a spokesperson for the primary left wing faction in Labour – Momentum – said: “We congratulate Angela Rayner on her new role, and call on her to uphold the pledges she made to Labour members in 2020 to back the abolition of right-to-buy and the mass building of council homes at social rent levels. Having consistently exposed Tory sleaze and failure, now is the time for Angela and the Labour Leadership to lay out a transformative vision to fix the Tories’ broken Britain. The housing crisis demands bold solutions – with the public hungry for change and real answers, there couldn’t be a better time to make the case.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: 70023venus2009 – Creative Commons

