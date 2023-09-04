Shadow cabinet reshuffle: Shabana Mahmood appointed shadow justice secretary

She's replacing Steve Reed

Keir Starmer’s reshuffle of the shadow cabinet is turning out to be pretty substantial. Already, Angela Rayner and Lisa Nandy have been given new roles – now there’s another major post being shook up.

Steve Reed has been replaced by Shabana Mahmood as shadow justice secretary. Mahmood has been serving as Labour’s national campaign coordinator.

Pat McFadden is taking over Mahmood’s previous role. He’s also going to be taking on Rayner’s previous gig as shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

Steve Reed has been moved over to shadow environment secretary, following Jim McMahon’s resignation earlier today.

So far, the changes in Starmer’s top team are as follows:

Angela Rayner replaces Lisa Nandy as shadow levelling up secretary

Lisa Nandy replaces Preet Gill as shadow cabinet minister for international development

Shabana Mahmood replaces Steve Reed as shadow justice secretary

Steve Reed replaces Jim McMahon as shadow environment secretary

Pat McFadden replaces Shabana Mahmood as the Labour Party national campaign coordinator and takes on Angela Rayner’s old job of shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Shabana Mahmood – Creative Commons

