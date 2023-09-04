Labour reshuffle: Thangam Debbonaire, Darren Jones and Peter Kyle given new roles

Keir Starmer's shakeup is expanding

Keir Starmer’s reshuffle of the shadow cabinet is more wide-reaching than many expected, with major Labour figures being given new positions. Big hitters moved around so far have included Angela Rayner and Lisa Nandy.

Two more frontbenchers have now been given new roles. Peter Kyle has been moved from the Northern Ireland brief to become shadow science and technology secretary. Meanwhile, Thangam Debbonaire will say goodbye to being shadow leader of the house of commons in order to replace Lucy Powell in the shadow culture secretary brief. Darren Jones – known for his powerful select committee performances – is set to replace Pat McFadden as shadow chief secretary to the treasury.

Following Rishi Sunak abolishing the department for international trade, Nick Thomas-Symonds has lost that brief and will now serve as shadow minister without portfolio in the cabinet office. That position had been vacant since September 2022.

Hilary Benn has now also been appointed to replace Peter Kyle as shadow Northern Ireland secretary. This marks Benn’s first return to the shadow cabinet after he stood down as Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow foreign secretary in 2016.

Lucy Powell remains in the shadow cabinet as shadow leader of the House of Commons.

Angela Rayner replaces Lisa Nandy as shadow levelling up secretary

Lisa Nandy replaces Preet Gill as shadow cabinet minister for international development

Shabana Mahmood replaces Steve Reed as shadow justice secretary

Steve Reed replaces Jim McMahon as shadow environment secretary

Pat McFadden replaces Shabana Mahmood as the Labour Party national campaign coordinator and takes on Angela Rayner’s old job of shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

Liz Kendall replaces Jon Ashworth as shadow work and pensions secretary

Jon Ashworth will remain in the shadow cabinet as shadow paymaster general

Rosena Allin-Khan has resigned as shadow cabinet minister for mental health

Thangam Debbonaire replaces Lucy Powell as shadow culture secretary

Peter Kyle becomes shadow science, innovation and technology secretary

Darren Jones replaces Pat McFadden as shadow chief secretary to the treasury

Nick Thomas-Symonds becomes shadow minister without portfolio in the cabinet office

Hilary Benn replaces Peter Kyle as shadow Northern Ireland secretary

Lucy Powell replaces Thangam Debbonaire as shadow leader of the House of Commons

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: GMB/YouTube

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.