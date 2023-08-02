Tory MP tears into Sunak over decision to approve new oil and gas drilling in North Sea

'It is on the wrong side of history'

It’s not just opposition party politicians and environmental groups that have been critical of Rishi Sunak’s decision to approve 100 new North Sea oil and gas licences amid a climate emergency.

The Prime Minister is also facing anger and scathing criticism from within his own party, after deciding to place his own short-term interests ahead of tackling the climate emergency.

Former Tory minister Chris Skidmore, who used to be the government’s net zero tsar, has launched a scathing attack on Sunak, accusing the Prime Minister of making the ‘wrong decision at precisely the wrong time, when the rest of the world is experiencing record heatwaves’.

He said of Sunak’s decision: “It is on the wrong side of a future economy that will be founded on renewable and clean industries and not fossil fuels.

“It is on the wrong side of modern voters, who will vote with their feet at the next general election for parties that protect, and not threaten, our environment.

″And it is on the wrong side of history, that will not look favourably on the decision taken today.”

Ed Miliband seized on the comments, and tweeted: “That is why a growing chorus of senior business leaders and Conservative politicians are lining up to point out that Rishi Sunak’s failed energy policy is economic illiteracy.”

Sadiq Khan added: “Chris Skidmore produced a comprehensive report at the request of this government on how to achieve net zero. Rishi Sunak should really listen to his own experts.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

