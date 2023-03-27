Liz Truss to award peerages to heads of Vote Leave and Institute of Economic Affairs

"Why should she be allowed to hand out rewards for failure?"

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss is set to award peerages to some of her closest supporters, despite the damage they’ve done to the country, as part of her resignation honours list.

Among those is Jon Moynihan, a director of the IEA Forum, the non-charitable arm of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) – a libertarian think tank that advocates for a smaller state and lower taxes. That’s the same think-tank that was behind many of the ideas contained in Truss’ disastrous min-budget, which crashed the pound, resulted in financial turmoil and a collapse in investor confidence.

Truss has also given a peerage nomination for Mark Littlewood, the director general of the IEA.

Also included in her list is Matthew Elliot, one of the masterminds of the Vote Leave campaign. Elliot was also one of the founders of the low-tax campaign group TaxPayers’ Alliance.

The TaxPayer’s Alliance is a pressure group which campaigns for not only lower taxes but also cuts in spending.

Reacting to the news of her nominations, Labour’s Deputy Leader Angela Rayner said: “Liz Truss took a wrecking ball to the economy, left millions facing mortgage misery – and refused to even apologise.

“Why should she be allowed to hand out rewards for failure?

“Rishi Sunak should be point blank refusing to rubber stamp her list of shame.”

Alastair Campbell tweeted: “This lot really do take the piss. Elliott and Littlewood have done so much damage with their Tufton St Brextremism. If Sunak allows Johnson and Truss, the two worst PMs in history, to ‘honour’ their donors and cronies, he will be as tainted as they are.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

