Even among Tory MPs, the Mail gets negative ratings

The Daily Mail is the least-trusted news outlet among MPs, according to a new Yougov survey, with even Tory MPs giving it a negative rating.

The survey of 108 MPs, carried out in July, found that the Daily Mail was trusted by just 19% of MPs, while it was distrusted by 58%. It had an overall rating of -39.

Right-wing broadcaster GB News also had the same untrustworthy score as the Daily Mail.

According to MPs, the Financial Times is the most-trusted news outlet. Some 70% of MPs surveyed by Yougov said that they trusted the FT.

The Press Gazette reports: “It had the biggest proportion (22%) of MPs who found it to be “very trustworthy” out of all of the 15 prominent outlets included in the survey. Meanwhile 12% of MPs said the business newspaper was untrustworthy or very untrustworthy.”

Members of the general public also deemed the FT to be the most trustworthy news outlet.

The second most-trusted news outlet was The Times, which was trusted by 63% of MPs, followed by ITV News, making it the highest-ranked broadcaster with a 45% trust score versus a 14% untrustworthy score.

Basit Mahmood is the editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.