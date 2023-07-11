Unite secures £400 million in pay victories for workers

Union celebrates impressive record of massive union wins

As the second largest union in the UK, Unite has secured hundreds of millions of pounds in wage deals for members, with impressive double-digit pay rises over the years highlighting the crucial work of trade unions.

Since Sharon Graham became general secretary in August 2021, Unite the Union has resolved 460 disputes and established a win rate of 81 per cent. This averages out at a wage increase between £3,000 – £4,000 per worker, depending on their sector.

Pay dispute victories have secured an extra £400 million in wage deals for workers, the union’s latest research has found. With their largest pay victory during this time a huge 34% pay rise for port workers at Lerwick Port Authority in Shetland last July, with some staff receiving a pay boost of up to 38%.

Speaking on the union’s track record of wins, Sharon Graham put it down to an ‘unrelenting focus on jobs, pay and conditions’.

“Unite’s unrelenting focus on jobs, pay and conditions is directly resulting in significant pay increases for our members and putting money in their pockets,” said Graham.

“Unite’s pay victories would not, and could not, have been achieved without the dedication and commitment of its members, who have been prepared to put their heads above the parapet and a make a stand against their employers to secure fair pay deals.”

Bus workers have been the most active in industrial activity over the last two years, with 140 disputes taking place in the bus/passenger transport sector. Figures revealed that wage rates in the sector rose by £2,000 overall, but rose to £3,170 on average for Unite members involved in disputes.

Graham noted the Unite premium of £1,170 for bus workers who have taken industrial action as underlining ‘the value of being a member of our union’.

In the bus sector, West Midlands Metro workers secured the largest win with a 20.1% increase in pay last November whilst Hull Stagecoach bus drivers also won a 20% pay rise the same month.

Research by the union showed that over 137,000 members have been involved in industrial disputes during Graham’s tenure so far.

Unite is made up of over 1 million members in Britain and Ireland covering 19 private, public and voluntary sectors.

Sharon Graham become the first woman to be general secretary of Unite after she replaced Len McCluskey who was general secretary from 2010.

The union is the biggest trade union funder of the Labour Party, with representatives voting overwhelmingly to remain affiliated to the party yesterday. Although not without Graham issuing a warning to the Labour leadership, putting Starmer ‘on notice’ as he was held to account to deliver on jobs, pay and conditions for workers.

Hannah Davenport is trade union reporter at Left Foot Forward

Left Foot Forward’s trade union reporting is supported by the Barry Amiel and Norman Melburn Trust

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.