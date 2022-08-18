Unite secures thousands of British Airways staff average 13% pay rise

The pay rise came after the union backed industrial action for check-in staff and a deal for them was agreed after tough negotiations.

The union Unite has secured thousands of British Airways staff an average pay rise of 13% amid the cost of living crisis.

Union chief, Sharon Graham, said the new deal ‘goes some way’ to restore rewards to pre-pandemic levels.

Among the 160,000 British Airways staff who will receive a pay rise are cabin crew, baggage handlers and engineers, who will all see their pay return to pre-pandemic levels.

In June, hundreds of check-in and ground staff at Heathrow airport voted to go on strike over pay after a 10 per cent pay cut imposed on them during the pandemic had not yet been reinstated.

In welcoming the latest deal – overwhelmingly backed by BA staff – Graham, said BA still have “a long way to go to restore the trust and confidence” of its workforce.

The Unite general secretary said: “By standing strong with Unite, our members have compelled BA to table a pay rise that goes toward compensating for the pay cuts suffered during the pandemic. There is still some way to go for workers at BA to trust this company again, given the hostile manner they conducted themselves during the pandemic. Once again, Unite’s focus on improving jobs, pay and conditions has delivered for our members.

“The deal will see workers receive a lump sum worth five per cent of their wages in August, a consolidated five per cent increase in September and a further three per cent consolidated rise in December. In total, the newly agreed deal is worth 13 per cent on average for BA staff.”

Unite national officer Oliver Richardson added: “Like most other workers, our members in BA are struggling with the cost of living crisis. This additional pay uplift secured by the union, will immediately help offset the significant financial pressure they are facing.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

